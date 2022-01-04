PML-N has expertise in curbing freedom of media: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has an expertise in blackmailing media and curbing its freedom.

His statement comes following another alleged leaked audio of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and party leader Pervaiz Rashid. In the audio leak, not verified by Business Recorder, Maryam and Pervaiz are alleged to be discussing journalists who are against the party and criticize its leadership.

"Nobody there can be called our spokesperson. Analyst Hafeezullah Niazi did not give our point of view but the way they abuse us ... he would treat Imran Khan the same way. They have removed him and discontinued his column," Rashid allegedly says.

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

To this, Maryam allegedly said that she would first ask Niazi the reason for his removal from the panel and then take up the matter with Jang Group owner Mir Shakeelur Rehman.

Meanwhile, Farrukh condemned the audio leak, saying that PML-N always kept the media under pressure to use it for their vested interests, Radio Pakistan reported. He added that the audio exposed how they are playing tricks to control the freedom of media.

Earlier, another leaked audiotape attributed to Maryam surfaced in which she was issuing instructions to refuse advertisements to certain TV channel. She had also admitted that the audio was genuine.

The PML-N vice-president had said it was an "old" clip from the time she was managing the PML-N's media cell.