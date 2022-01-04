ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.9 (1.15%)
BR30 19,970 Increased By 481.5 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,212 Increased By 325 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,778 Increased By 131.4 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
South Africa's rand flat in early trade

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday, holding on to some of the gains made in the previous session on upbeat global mood as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the rapidly spreading cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

At 0622 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8500 against the dollar, largely unchanged from its previous close.

While the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant continued to impact global travel and public services, investors remained optimistic that lockdowns would be averted.

In South Africa, officials believe the country has passed the peak of a wave of coronavirus infections caused by Omicron.

The rand is likely to track the global mood, with the local economic data calendar being light this week. A purchasing managers' survey is due on Wednesday, while reserves figures are due on Friday.

