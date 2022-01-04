ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 101.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.66%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.48%)
FNEL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.85%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
PRL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.62%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
TPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
TPLP 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
TREET 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
TRG 122.89 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.01%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.87%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.7 (1.14%)
BR30 19,963 Increased By 474 (2.43%)
KSE100 45,245 Increased By 357.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,791 Increased By 144.6 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

A 5.7 magnitude quake hits remote Japanese islands

AFP 04 Jan 2022

TOKYO: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit remote Japanese islands in the Pacific early Tuesday, but there was no tsunami warning, officials said.

The underwater quake, measuring 43.4 kilometres (27.0 miles) in depth, hit at 6:08 am (2108 GMT Monday) near Bonin Islands, locally known as Ogasawara Islands, the United States Geological Survey said.

The islands are some 1,000 kilometres south of the main urban area of Tokyo, which administers them.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said its equipment indicated that the quake's strength was at 6.3 magnitude.

The agency said there were no concerns a tsunami could have been triggered by the quake.

A local official told national broadcaster NHK that there had been no immediate reports of damage or serious injuries, and power and water services remained uninterrupted. But municipal staff are still surveying the area.

Some local residents reported that dishes and glasses fell from shelves or tables in their homes, according to NHK.

Pacific Ocean 5.7 magnitude earthquake Bonin Islands Ogasawara Islands tsunami warning Japanese islands

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

A 5.7 magnitude quake hits remote Japanese islands

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Read more stories