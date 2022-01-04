ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 100.81 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.47%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.56%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.24%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
PRL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.62%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.87%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.01%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.1%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.83%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 54.3 (1.18%)
BR30 19,984 Increased By 495.5 (2.54%)
KSE100 45,229 Increased By 342.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,786 Increased By 139.4 (0.79%)

LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Two killed in Israeli military helicopter crash: army

AFP 04 Jan 2022

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli military helicopter pilots were killed and another crew member injured in a crash over the Mediterranean, the army said Tuesday, promising an investigation into the incident.

The IAF "Atalef" maritime helicopter went down Monday in the Mediterranean off the coast of the northern city of Haifa during a training flight, the army said in a statement.

Rescue teams, including Israel's Special Forces Underwater Missions Unit, were deployed but were unable to save two pilots who were declared dead at the scene.

A third crew member -- an aerial observer -- was "moderately injured", the army said.

Israeli Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin announced a temporary freeze on training exercises.

A senior officer would lead an investigative team examining the "incident", the army said, without giving any further indication of the cause of the crash.

