ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.61%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.81%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.58%)
TELE 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TRG 120.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 30.1 (0.65%)
BR30 19,748 Increased By 259.4 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,101 Increased By 214.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By 95 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Qarz-e-Hasna from daddy

“You have heard of from rags to riches right?” “Don’t tell me you are now going to develop a contrary ...
Anjum Ibrahim 04 Jan 2022

“You have heard of from rags to riches right?”

“Don’t tell me you are now going to develop a contrary thesis unique to this country: from riches to rags.”

“Ha ha, no. I was going to develop a theory of from riches to mega riches to even more…”

“Indeed. Hey did you hear that The Khan’s team is going to give interest free loans, read Qarz-e-Hasna, to the poor and…”

“I remember one other poor soul who got crores as Qarz-e-Hasna from daddy…”

“Don’t be facetious; speaking of Dar what I find ironical is that the man who announced that the Federal Board of Revenue would name and shame parliamentarians has so far refused to be shamed after he was named…”

“Right, we all recall Dar not only gave a 40 plus page affidavit claiming that he had laundered money for Nawaz Sharif but has so far not given an account of his income being beyond any known means of wealth…”

“That’s not the irony my friend - the irony is that it is a distinct possibility that Ishaq Dar, the man who also destroyed this country’s economy…is likely to return if the PML-N comes to power.”

“Very possible — I have noted that Nawaz Sharif uses him as a screen saver whenever he is addressing via video-link…”

“Well we know the means and…”

“Hush, granted our defamation laws have zero implementation so far, still that’s for those going from riches to mega riches,…for people like you and me it may be different.”

“Hmmm, anyway The Khan has certainly made Nawaz Sharif relevant again.”

“In just three years that’s something.”

“Indeed, anyway while Dar’s son is following daddy’s directives The Khan must realize that Qarza-e-Hasna to the poor, Ehsaas programme, langarkhanas — they are not vote gainers.”

“Agreed. The Khan should ask Asif Zardari who projected his party’s win in the 2013 elections based on his claim that all beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme would vote for him…”

“The Khan is unwilling to even look at Asif Zardari leave alone talk to him and you reckon he would deign to get his advice!”

“I guess not.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Qarz-e-Hasna from daddy

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories