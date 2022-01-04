PARTLY FACETIOUS: Qarz-e-Hasna from daddy

“You have heard of from rags to riches right?”

“Don’t tell me you are now going to develop a contrary thesis unique to this country: from riches to rags.”

“Ha ha, no. I was going to develop a theory of from riches to mega riches to even more…”

“Indeed. Hey did you hear that The Khan’s team is going to give interest free loans, read Qarz-e-Hasna, to the poor and…”

“I remember one other poor soul who got crores as Qarz-e-Hasna from daddy…”

“Don’t be facetious; speaking of Dar what I find ironical is that the man who announced that the Federal Board of Revenue would name and shame parliamentarians has so far refused to be shamed after he was named…”

“Right, we all recall Dar not only gave a 40 plus page affidavit claiming that he had laundered money for Nawaz Sharif but has so far not given an account of his income being beyond any known means of wealth…”

“That’s not the irony my friend - the irony is that it is a distinct possibility that Ishaq Dar, the man who also destroyed this country’s economy…is likely to return if the PML-N comes to power.”

“Very possible — I have noted that Nawaz Sharif uses him as a screen saver whenever he is addressing via video-link…”

“Well we know the means and…”

“Hush, granted our defamation laws have zero implementation so far, still that’s for those going from riches to mega riches,…for people like you and me it may be different.”

“Hmmm, anyway The Khan has certainly made Nawaz Sharif relevant again.”

“In just three years that’s something.”

“Indeed, anyway while Dar’s son is following daddy’s directives The Khan must realize that Qarza-e-Hasna to the poor, Ehsaas programme, langarkhanas — they are not vote gainers.”

“Agreed. The Khan should ask Asif Zardari who projected his party’s win in the 2013 elections based on his claim that all beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme would vote for him…”

“The Khan is unwilling to even look at Asif Zardari leave alone talk to him and you reckon he would deign to get his advice!”

“I guess not.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022