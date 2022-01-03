ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.11%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (4.26%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps over 3% as floods, labour shortage spark supply concerns

Reuters Updated 03 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil futures began the new year on a strong note on Monday, jumping more than 3%, as recent floods in several states in Peninsular Malaysia and shortage of labour caused supply concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 157 ringgit, or 3.34%, at 4,854 ringgit ($1,163.75) a tonne, its highest level in more than three weeks.

Palm logged its third straight annual gain after rising 30.7% in 2021 as a pandemic-fuelled labour shortage hammered output in the world's second-largest producer, while demand picked up after countries eased lockdowns. Prices are set to average around 4,149.57 ringgit ($995.34) this year.

Concerns about floods affecting production are likely to set in and cushion selling activities seen last week, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Seven states in Malaysia were hit by floods, as of Sunday, and thousands more people were evacuated, taking the total affected by heavy rainfall in the last two weeks to over 125,000, Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency said over the weekend.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.72%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed on Monday for the new year holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm prices are expected to stay strong in 2022 as production will remain constrained due to soaring fertiliser costs and long-standing labour shortages, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries said last week.

An escape from the 4,676 ringgit to 4,751 ringgit per tonne range could suggest a direction for palm oil, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm jumps over 3% as floods, labour shortage spark supply concerns

Pakistan strengthened relations with major powers in 2021: Qureshi

Follow SOPs, we don't want to impose strict restrictions: Murtaza Wahab

SBP launches licensing and regulatory framework for digital banks

KSE-100 opens 2022 with 0.65% gain, closes near 44,900 level

Muzzammil Aslam appointed spokesperson Energy Ministry

Pakistan reports over 700 Covid-19 cases for first time since October 2021

Former Pakistan captain Hafeez calls time on international career

Volatile Turkish lira seesaws after inflation surges

Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

Read more stories