Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

KABUL: A team of Afghan intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul, the country’s spy agency said on Sunday, as the new Taliban authorities crack down on the sale of alcohol.

Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) showed its agents pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital. “Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol,” an intelligence official said in the footage the agency posted on Twitter on Sunday.