PIAF greets Mian Anjum

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has felicitated Businessmen Panel (BMP)...
Recorder Report 03 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has felicitated Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar for the historic victory of his group in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry for 2022.

PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Siddiqi in a joint statement said that the Businessmen Panel (BMP) has clinched the victory in the annual elections of the country’s apex trade body, retaining almost all the main seats for third year in a row through a tough battle with the United Business Group (UBG).

Nasir Hameed congratulated Irfan Iqbal Sheikh for his election as FPCCI president, who bagged 189 votes whereas his opponent got just 159 votes.

He said that BMP victory with thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by this group leadership. He hoped that the BMP would now push the government to initiate long-term economic planning for the betterment of business community of Pakistan, as they have the ability to change the fate of Pakistan and transform it into a prosperous country.

He added that on the association seats Nadeem Qureshi, Shabbir Hussain, Engineer M A Jabbar and Shaukat Ali Omerson, all from the BMP, were elected while on Federal capital area seat Amin Ullah Baig of BMP, on Punjab province seat Khalil Ahmed of BMP and on KPK seat Umer Masood Ur Rehman of BMP were elected, which is a huge success for the Businessmen Panel and deserve appreciation for their efforts.

H said out of total 11 vice presidents’ seats, BMP got 7 while UBG bagged only 4 seats. The PIAF leadership greeted the newly-elected president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community.

He hoped that FPCCI President-elect and other body members will take up the issues, being faced by the business community, with the government.

PIAF vice chairman hoped that FPCCI leadership will accord top importance to the prompt solution to collective problems and issues being confronted by the business community.

Javed Siddiqi said that candidates for the FPCCI elections-2022 deserve appreciation for becoming part of a democratic process and also for ensuring a good atmosphere for the elections of FPCCI.

He suggested that FPCCI should be strengthened to enhance the role of the private sector in the country’s economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

