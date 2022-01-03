Hajj 2022 applications: EoI sought from scheduled banks

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought Expression of Interests (EoI) from scheduled banks for collection of government scheme Hajj applications and dues by Jan 14.

The interested banks, having minimum network of 200 branches across the country with online facilities at Tehsil level, should submit application to the ministry.

The successful bank would collect Hajj dues from the intending pilgrims and place the amounts in Shariah-compliant remunerative account. The dues of successful applicants should be deposited in ministry’s account in five installments.

The first installment of 30 percent of total collected hajj dues should be deposited in ministry’s account within seven days of balloting. The second installment of 25 percent should be deposited in ministry’s account after 30 days of balloting.

Similarly 20 percent of dues should be deposited each within sixty and 90 days and last installment of 15 percent of dues would be deposited in 120 days of balloting after reconciliation.

In case of failure, penalty would be imposed. Profit on retention of hajj dues of successful applicants shall be paid within 10 days of each quarter. While the profit of pre-ballot period shall be paid within 10 days of the ballot.

Banks must establish counters at designated branches to collect Hajj applications online. They shall also establish Hajj booths at Haji Camps with Identification Boards and bear all expenses relating to its establishment and utilization of resources at each Haji Camp.

Banks shall establish secure network VPN (Virtual Private Network) with Ministry for online website access. The banks shall pay VPN and other charges direct to the concerned agencies.

The detailed EOI documents can be downloaded from the ministry’s websites www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org or PPRA’s website.