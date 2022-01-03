ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
India can improve on first Test performance, says Dravid

AFP 03 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: India coach Rahul Dravid said on Sunday that his side had room for improvement ahead of the second Test against South Africa starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Dravid sent out a clear message that there was no room for complacency following India’s 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion.

Dravid praised the Indian bowlers for twice bowling out South Africa for under 200 and gave credit to the top-order batsmen for setting up the game with their batting on the first day.

“It’s not very often you come to overseas conditions and get to 272 for three on the first day,” he said. “We know we could probably have got more (runs). To get bowled out for 327, that’s something we’d like to improve.”

Dravid added that India could also have batted better in the second innings, when they were dismissed for 174.

“It was a good Test match but there are areas where we can learn and improve because we know we are going to have to do it in this game.”

India’s recently-appointed coach said there was an awareness in the team that in the past that “maybe we’ve slipped up a little after winning a game. We’re going to work very hard because I expect South Africa to respond tomorrow”.

Dravid gave credit to Virat Kohli’s role as captain and said it was “just a matter of time” before Kohli started making big scores again.

“Virat has been a phenomenal leader on and off the field. I thought the team was in a really good space leading into the first Test and a lot of that was due to Virat.”

Dravid said he expected a typical Wanderers pitch. “There might be something for the bowlers, as there usually is, and then for it to flatten out a bit, although it does get a little harder for batsmen towards the end.

“We know we have to play well because both teams are capable of taking 20 wickets and there is probably going to be a result over five days if the weather holds.”

