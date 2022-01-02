QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought Nepra’s nod to pass on Rs 17.851 billion to their consumers under the garb of Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for the first quarter (July-September) 2021-22.

Nepra is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on January 10, 2022, on the data submitted by the Discos.

According to the petition, Iesco has sought positive adjustment of Rs 1.199 billion, Lesco, Rs 2.696 billion, Gepco, Rs 436 million, Fesco, Rs 2.512 billion, Mepco, 4.229 billion, Pesco, Rs 2.755 billion, Hesco, 391 million, Qesco, 1.864 billion, Sepco, 406 million and Tesco, RS 1.363 billion on account of capacity charges, variable O&M, Use of System Charges & MoF, and impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA.

