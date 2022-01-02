ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
FBR, ARD conclude second round of negotiations

Press Release 02 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Agreement Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) concluded second round of negotiations on Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The 4-member delegation of ARD was on a visit to Pakistan, commenced from 27th December, 2021.

The inaugural session was presided over by Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR who welcomed the delegates and hoped that the proposed DTA between the two brotherly countries would go a long way in fostering economic relationships and would also contribute to the development of both the countries. The negotiations were conducted in the most cordial and friendly atmosphere.

Both the delegations discussed entire outstanding issues of the first round of negotiations held in Islamabad from 28th to 30th March, 2016. Both the sides presented and appreciated each other’s respective positions. However, it was agreed that the un-resolved issues would be discussed and finalized in the third round of negotiations to be held in Kabul, Afghanistan on mutually agreed dates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

