Descon celebrates 44th ‘Founder’s Day’

LAHORE: Descon celebrated its 44th Founder’s Day to commemorate another year of success as one of Pakistan’s most successful enterprises.

Each year, Founder’s Day is a chance for Descon to appreciate its employees for their absolute dedication and commitment to the company. An award distribution ceremony took place where Long Service Awards were distributed among various employees for their hard work and commitment. Two senior employees were awarded for recognition of their dedication to the company for 30 years.

The event was hosted by actor and musician Ahmad Ali Butt, the celebrations included performances by the famous singer and music director, Sahir Ali Bagga. It was a fun-filled event and all the employees had a great time. Descon is a multinational company, headquartered in Pakistan, with diverse interests in the power.

