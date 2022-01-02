Assemblies: governor for allocation of special seats to overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: Terming Overseas Pakistanis as asset of nation, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the right of vote to them and also ensuring protection of their lives and property.

“I think there should be special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the federal and provincial assemblies as well,” the governor said while talking to Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, vice-chancellor, King Edward Medical University and overseas Pakistani Doctors including Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Dr. Shafique Gull, Dr. Rizwan Khalid, Dean Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof Balkees Shabbir and Registrar KEMU Dr Rayasat Ali here at Governor House.

Appreciating the role of Overseas Pakistani Doctors in reforming the medical sector in Pakistan, Sarwar said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is the responsibility of all Pakistanis to play due role for the provision of basic health, education and other facilities to the people. Whenever there is difficult time in Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis always played their due role, he added.

Dr Khalid Masood Gondal also briefed the governor regarding the services of overseas Pakistani doctors in the health sector of Pakistan.

