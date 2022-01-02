ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Pakistan

Assemblies: governor for allocation of special seats to overseas Pakistanis

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Terming Overseas Pakistanis as asset of nation, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the right of vote to them and also ensuring protection of their lives and property.

“I think there should be special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the federal and provincial assemblies as well,” the governor said while talking to Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, vice-chancellor, King Edward Medical University and overseas Pakistani Doctors including Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Dr. Shafique Gull, Dr. Rizwan Khalid, Dean Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof Balkees Shabbir and Registrar KEMU Dr Rayasat Ali here at Governor House.

Appreciating the role of Overseas Pakistani Doctors in reforming the medical sector in Pakistan, Sarwar said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is the responsibility of all Pakistanis to play due role for the provision of basic health, education and other facilities to the people. Whenever there is difficult time in Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis always played their due role, he added.

Dr Khalid Masood Gondal also briefed the governor regarding the services of overseas Pakistani doctors in the health sector of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Overseas Pakistanis Imran Khan

