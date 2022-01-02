ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
28 Pakistani firms win GDIB Awards

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: A total of 28 Pakistani companies and financial organizations including banks and microfinance institutions have won the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards 2021 (GDIB Awards) in different categories.

According to Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA, a total of 28 renowned Pakistani companies have won the GDIB Awards for the year 2021. In the winning organizations, Engro Fertilizers Limited is the highest scorer, followed by Engro Energy Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Nestlé Pakistan and HBL.

Overall GDEIB award-winning companies are First Micro Finance Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Pakistan, AGP Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, PepsiCola International, PTCL, Allied Bank Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, HRSG, The Millennium Education, JS Bank Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, TPL Corporation, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, The Millennium Universal Collage, British Council Pakistan, Jazz, Novo Nordisk Pvt Limited, Feroze1888 Mills Limited, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited, and Telenor Pakistan.

In a statement, Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA said Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks are the standards for organizations round the world. The GDEIB helps organizations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion.

The GDEIB has 15 categories, 28 dimensions and 275 benchmarks. The Centre for Global Inclusion USA is the home of GDEIB. Its mission is to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organizations in their quest to improve diversity and inclusion practices around the world.

He further added that HR Metrics conducts annual GDEIB awards in which organizations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on social and economic impact on all stakeholders. Diversity Hub Pakistan formed a Jury for assessment of GDEIB awards comprising of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Nadia Younes, Global Head Employee Experience, Diversity and Well-Being, Zurich Insurance Company, Switzerland, Karen Francis PhD. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research, USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi& Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman Pakistan Innovation Fund, and Ambreen Waheed, Founder Responsible Behaviour Institute, Pakistan.

Awards were assessed on merit-based scores on a scale of 1-5 including Best Practice, Progressive, Proactive, Reactive, and Inactive. Global DEI Awards will be presented to winning organizations in March 2022.

