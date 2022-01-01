ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Pakistan

Rain, snowfall expected in most areas of KPK from Monday: Met Office

APP | BR Web Desk 01 Jan 2022

A fresh spell of rain and snowfall is likely to begin from Monday in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to concerned agencies to take precautionary measures, Director General, PDMA Sharif Hussain was quoted as saying by APP.

"Rain and snowfall are expected to continue intermittently from Monday to Thursday," the Met Office said.

Heavy rain, snowfall expected in most areas of country from Saturday: Met Office

The Met Office noted that a downpour of rain will likely be experienced in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Bajaur, and Karam while snow is expected in Galyat, Naran, Kagan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Malam Jabba mountains.

The Met Office has also warned the visitors about the potential closure of roads and landslides due to expected heavy snowfall in some districts.

Meanwhile, DG PDMA has also asked the tourists to take special precautions and be aware of the weather conditions in the province.

He said the PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and instructed people to report any untoward incident to the agency's Helpline at 1700.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Snowfall of winter

