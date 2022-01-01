ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Putin says Russia ‘firmly’ defended interests in 2021

AFP 01 Jan 2022

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “firmly” defended its interests in 2021 — a year marked by an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and increased tensions with the West — in a New Year’s address.

“We firmly and consistently defended our national interests, the security of the country and (of) citizens,” Putin said in a televised speech.

The broadcast aired at midnight in the Far Eastern Kamchatka peninsula and was reported by Russian agencies.

This year Russia implemented a major crackdown on organisations and people critical of Putin — starting with the jailing of his top critic Alexei Navalny in February.

Tensions between Russia and the West have also reached new highs over Ukraine.

Putin says 'effective dialogue' with US possible

Putin discussed the soaring tensions in a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The Kremlin chief, in power since 1999, also expressed support to Russians who lost relatives to Covid. His country is among the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic.

“The insidious disease has claimed tens of thousands of lives,” he said.

“I want to express my sincere support to everyone who has lost relatives, loved-ones, friends,” he added. Russia’s state statistics agency said Thursday that more than 71,000 people died of coronavirus in the country in November, setting a new monthly fatality record since the pandemic began.

