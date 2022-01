ICE canola futures dragged down by weakness in soybeans

CALGARY, (Alberta): ICE canola futures fell on Thursday, following soybean prices lower:

Most-active March canola lost $3.50 to $1,018.90 per tonne.

Canola prices tend to track soybean prices, which weakened due to more rain than expected in parts of Brazil, one trader said.

Soybean futures were also impacted by the start of a near-record crop harvest in top grain exporter Brazil.

January-March canola spread traded 494 times.

Euronext February rapeseed futures fell and Malaysian March palm oil futures edged higher.