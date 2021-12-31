ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021
Business & Finance

OLX Mall, Bank Alfalah introduce 'buy now, pay later' plan for credit cardholders

Sponsored Content 31 Dec 2021

OLX Mall, the E-commerce platform of OLX Pakistan, has announced a partnership with Bank Alfalah, one of the leading banks in Pakistan reputed for enabling innovative solutions.

With this alliance, Bank Alfalah Credit Cardholders (which are Mastercard and Visa powered) would be able to purchase their favorite products from OLX Mall with a ‘buy now, pay later plan’. Simply put, the BNPL method is paying for goods in convenient installments rather than paying everything at once. For Bank Alfalah Credit Cardholders this includes monthly installment plans at zero markup for up to 6 months on all products priced Rs10,000 and above.

In addition to this, customers would be able to avail exclusive discounts when they purchase Home Appliances, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, and even home, lifestyle & grocery products.

OLX Mall would also be using Bank Alfalah’s seamless E-commerce Payment Gateway to conduct these online transactions.

A signing ceremony was held at the Bank Alfalah Consumer Banking Head Office in Lahore which was attended by senior management of both organizations.

In attendance were Syed Muhammad Asif (Head of Consumer Finance), Muhammad Qasim Rashid Janjua (Head-CF Unsecured Business Segment), Ammar Akhlas (Head - Retail Payment Solution Division), Aadil Bin Akmal (Head - CF Operations Department), Muhammad Awais Zafar (Business Financial Controller- CF Business Finance Unit), Asim Abid Mir (Unit Head-Marketing Programs Management & Execution Unit), Syed Abbas Ali Shah (Unit Head-CF.Customer Services Unit), Hassan Ayaz (Manager Loyalty Rewards & SBS Unit), Umer Mehmood Riaz (Assistant Manager Loyalty Rewards & SBS Unit) from Bank Alfalah and Yasser G. Qureshi (Financial Controller), Usman Zikria (Category Manager), Badar Usman (Campaign Manager), Ayesha Akram (PR Manager) from OLX Pakistan.

bank alfalah OLX Mall OLX

