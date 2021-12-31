Copper slips as Peru's Las Bambas mine to restart

Copper prices fell in early Asian trading on Friday after MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine in Peru said it would resume operations that had been halted due to a road blockade.

The overall mood in the base metals markets, however, was mixed on the last trading session of the year, with prices in London lower across the board, while the benchmarks in top metals consumer China were mostly higher.

Still, base metals remained on track to end firmer this year after China staged an economic rebound and on lingering concerns over supply.

Fundamentals