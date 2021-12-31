Markets
Palm oil neutral in 4,676-4,751 ringgit range
31 Dec 2021
SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,676-4,751 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.
The consolidation within the range is taking the shape of a triangle, which may become a bullish continuation pattern, as it appeared after an uptrend.
However, the triangle may prove to be a top pattern if the contract breaks 4,676 ringgit.
A break above 4,751 ringgit may trigger a gain limited to 4,812 ringgit.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Comments