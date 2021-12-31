ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Pakistan

Rs259.250bn debt retirement: PAC panel asks MoF, SBP to reconcile finance minister’s statement

Zaheer Abbasi 31 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the sub-committee of the Public Account Committee (PAC) has asked the Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reconcile whether finance minister laid a statement with regard to not retiring Rs259.250 billion in March 2012.

The sub-committee meeting presided over by Syed Naveed Qamar, while taking up the audit paras of the SBP was informed by audit officials that the SBP Act, as amended on March 13, 2012, requires that the federal government borrowing from the banks would be brought to zero.

The meeting was further informed that during the audit of account of the SBP for the year 2011-12, it was observed that the management granted borrowing of Rs259.25 billion in March 2012 to the federal government but the same could not be recovered till the finalisation of this report.

Upon this, the SBP official said that the law requires from the finance minister to lay a statement in the parliament, if the federal government does not retire borrowing at the end of each quarter. He further stated that as per his understanding, the finance minister has not yet laid a statement in this regard in the parliament.

However, a senior official of the Finance Ministry stated that the statement was placed before the parliament to this effect along with the annual budget statement. The chairman of the meeting directed the Finance Ministry and the SBP to reconcile their statements in the departmental account committee and then come to the PAC for settlement of the para.

An audit para regarding irregular amalgamation of KASB Bank with Bank Islami Limited was put off by the committee with directives for further details from the regulator.

The meeting also pended an audit para regarding loss of Rs435 million due to grant of loan to Bank Islami at a nominal rate. The PAC refused to settle audit para of Rs84 million with respect to irregular payment on call centre service in 2011-12 with adhering to Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

Naveed Qamar said that law does not allow violation of the PPRA rules to any one whether he is a prime minister, finance minister or governor SBP, so the committee cannot settle it unless it was settled by the relevant department.

The meeting deferred other briefs related to audit of other departments on the agenda due to the National Assembly session, wherein, supplementary finance bill was tabled by the finance minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP MOF PAC Syed Naveed Qamar

