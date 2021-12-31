KIBF 2021 kicks off at Expo Centre Karachi

KARACHI: The five-day 16th Karachi International Book Fair 2021 kicked off on Thursday at Expo Centre Karachi as Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah formally inaugurated the fair.

Former Education Minister Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq, renowned writer and artist Anwar Maqsood and writer Fatima Hassan were also guests at the inauguration ceremony while MQM leader Haider Abbas Rizvi, writer Shahida Hassan, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah, director of private institution Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, writer Mahmood Sham and a large number of diplomats, delegates, scholars, and journalists also participated.

Despite the school holidays on the first day, thousands of people, including school and college students attended the book fair.

In his address, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah promised to write a letter to the federal government for tax exemption on paper. He also announced to present a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to abolish tax on paper.

“The present age is the age of modern technology but hardcopy book has its unique pleasure,” he added. The minister said that due to Covid-19, the book fair could not be held last year, adding that now it will continue.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that just like the book fair organised in Karachi, similar book fairs would be held in Larkana, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh.

He asked the book fair management to make a draft for exemption of taxes on paper, promising that he would put it in the Sindh cabinet. “I will also present a resolution in the provincial assembly to abolish the tax,” he added.

“If the provincial assembly raises its voice then the federal government should do something,” the minister said.

Former education minister Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq said in his address that his relationship with books is old as he had also been a journalist.

“I try to attend the International Book Fair. Every year and I come with the children and buy the books of my choice.

He said that Sardar Ali Shah should play his role in resolving the issues raised regarding taxes on paper.

“When I was the Minister of Education, these problems existed. I am surprised that this problem still exists. I have come to know that the paper factory based in Lahore has established its monopoly. Everyone knows that if a paper industry is established in Karachi, then everyone’s monopoly will end,” Mazhar ul Huq said.

Addressing the function, Chairman International Book Fair Aziz Khalid said that publication of good and quality books in Pakistan will only be possible when supply of cheap and quality paper is ensured.

He said that there are two ways to do this: one is to remove or reduce the duty on imported paper or to locally make standard and cheap paper.

“Due to the increase in taxes on imported paper, standard books have become out of reach of the middle class. Education should not be taxed,” Khalid Aziz said.

