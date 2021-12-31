The mini-budget

The joint opposition has vowed to block the government’s mini-budget. According to it, it will not allow its passage at any cost. Moreover, it has also announced that the bill pertaining to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) autonomy will not be allowed to sail through the parliament as it is tantamount to surrendering the central bank’s sovereignty.

Some independent economists are said to have described the upcoming mini-budget as surrender of country’s economic sovereignty. But what should be more worrisome for the government are the reservations that PTI’s coalition partners, particularly MQM-P, have voiced over this very important piece of proposed legislation. MQM-P has even shown strong signs of rebellion. The situation is fraught with grave dangers for the government. It even poses a serious threat to its remaining tenure in power.

Nusrat Cheema (Islamabad)

