KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 30, 2021).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 49,500 34.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,500 34.70 BMA Capital Dolmen City Reit 2,746,000 12.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,746,000 12.25 Fikree's (SMC) Fauji Cement 8,000 18.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 18.30 B&B Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 2,500 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 85.00 B&B Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 10,000 78.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 78.52 Sherman Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 200,000 132.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 132.68 B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Lt 3,500 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 43.00 Insight Sec. MACPAC Films Ltd. 800,000 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 21.00 Fikree's (SMC) Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 2,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 7.00 Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 300,000 84.29 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 84.29 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Sui Northern 1,200,000 33.27 Fortune Sec. 1,500,000 33.57 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 1,200,000 33.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,900,000 33.39 Optimus Capital Sui South Gas 2,500,000 9.00 BMA Capital 2,000,000 9.00 Fortune Sec. 2,000,000 8.96 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 500,000 9.00 Topline Sec. 4,000,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000,000 8.99 Mayari Sec. Thal Limited 100 382.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 382.50 Bhayani Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 65,100 129.98 Trust Securities 500 125.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,600 129.95 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 19,087,200 ===========================================================================================

