KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 30, 2021).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec.                 Citi Pharma Limited                      49,500          34.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 49,500          34.70
BMA Capital                  Dolmen City Reit                      2,746,000          12.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,746,000          12.25
Fikree's (SMC)               Fauji Cement                              8,000          18.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  8,000          18.30
B&B Sec.                     Frieslandcampins Eng                      2,500          85.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500          85.00
B&B Sec.                     Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                     10,000          78.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          78.52
Sherman Sec.                 Glaxo Smith Kline                       200,000         132.68
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                200,000         132.68
B&B Sec.                     HI-tech Lubricant Lt                      3,500          43.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,500          43.00
Insight Sec.                 MACPAC Films Ltd.                       800,000          21.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                800,000          21.00
Fikree's (SMC)               Pak. Int. Bulk Termi                      2,000           7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000           7.00
Intermarket Sec.             Pioneer Cement                          300,000          84.29
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300,000          84.29
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Sui Northern                          1,200,000          33.27
Fortune Sec.                                                       1,500,000          33.57
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                                 1,200,000          33.28
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,900,000          33.39
Optimus Capital              Sui South Gas                         2,500,000           9.00
BMA Capital                                                        2,000,000           9.00
Fortune Sec.                                                       2,000,000           8.96
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                                   500,000           9.00
Topline Sec.                                                       4,000,000           9.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             11,000,000           8.99
Mayari Sec.                  Thal Limited                                100         382.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    100         382.50
Bhayani Sec.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        65,100         129.98
Trust Securities                                                         500         125.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 65,600         129.95
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       19,087,200
===========================================================================================

