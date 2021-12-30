ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (9.88%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.11%)
FFBL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.08%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.13%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.1%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.34%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.48%)
TRG 125.80 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.21%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 22 (0.48%)
BR30 19,633 Increased By 325.3 (1.68%)
KSE100 44,452 Increased By 192 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,438 Increased By 69 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm pares losses as crude, rival oils gain

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures pared previous session's losses to gain on Thursday, buoyed by stronger crude and rival edible oils amid expectations for tighter supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 4,716 ringgit ($1,131.34) a tonne during early trade. It had gained 0.45% in overnight trade.

Fundamentals

  • Traders are awaiting industry estimates for December production, expecting lower output and drawdown on stocks.

    • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices extended several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing US fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections and making palm a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may retest a support at 4,676 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,591-4,625 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm pares losses as crude, rival oils gain

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories