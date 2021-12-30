ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.3%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.49%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (4.12%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.49%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.29%)
TRG 125.70 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.13%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 22.3 (0.49%)
BR30 19,632 Increased By 324.5 (1.68%)
KSE100 44,480 Increased By 219.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,450 Increased By 81.1 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
China to issue record treasury bonds in 2022, guide rates lower

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China plans to sell a record amount of treasury bonds in 2022, while keeping overall interest rates of the issuance lower, as Beijing adopts a proactive policy to stabilize economic growth, a senior official at the finance ministry said.

China will provide liquidity support for treasury bond issuance, and will also attract more long-term foreign investors into the world's second-biggest bond market, Wang Xiaolong, director of the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance, said during a meeting.

"Expansion and contraction of treasury bond issuance reflects the direction of macro policies," Wang said in the speech, which was reported on Wednesday in China Bond, a magazine published by the China Central Depository & Clearing Co, Ltd.(CCDC).

China, which issued nearly 7 trillion yuan ($1.10 trillion)of treasury bonds in 2021, faces multiple challenges, including the pandemic, global inflationary pressure, and uncertainty stemming from the US Federal Reserve's tapering, Wang said.

China's treasury bond issuance will hit a record high next year, as quite a large volume of bonds will mature, and the government continues to pursue a proactive fiscal policy.

The Ministry of Finance will coordinate with relevant government bodies to ensure there is ample market liquidity to guarantee smooth issuance, Wang said.

And as interest payment burdens from maturing bonds grow next year, China will moderately increase the proportion of short-term treasury bonds in its issuance in 2022 to guide the overall rates lower, he added.

In addition, China will reform the management of maturity dates for treasury bonds, so as to stabilize market expectations and help institutions better manage liquidity.

The government hopes treasury bond yields will play a bigger role as a benchmark for other types of borrowings.

Wang said China will encourage and guide more mid-to-long term foreign capital into China's bond market and hold Chinese debt for longer.

Foreign holdings in Chinese treasury bonds have been increasing for 11 consecutive quarters and now stand at 2.4 trillion yuan, or 11% of the market, according to Wang.

China treasury bonds

