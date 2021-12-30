Geopolitics ‘reorienting to accommodate new actors’: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has underscored the need for shifting of Pakistan’s foreign policy to respond adequately to the shifting trends by keeping the country’s interests supreme and ensuring that its sovereignty and territorial integrity are secured and development agenda is advanced.

Addressing passing out ceremony of 41st diplomatic course for Foreign Service Probationers at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday, he said that traditional means of conducting international relations and foreign policy have been overtaken by the fast paced global perception industry “soft power” has already replaced conventional warfare.

He said that the world has entered into the era of battles of narratives and information/disinformation warfare. “We see a huge shift in the role of media, its impact on all spheres of life and modern technology is being used to influence opinions and push agendas,” he added.

In the backdrop of these shifting trends, he said that geopolitics is reorienting to accommodate new actors and emerging factors and considerations. “Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to these shifting trends. Keeping our interests supreme, we must navigate through this external environment to ensure that Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence are secured and Pakistan’s development agenda is advanced,” he added.

He said “A new world is upon us, through which we have to navigate with caution and foresight with multiple centers of power and constant realignment, diplomatic work has multiplied and become more difficult.” He further stated that the unipolar world has now become a rear-view vista and multilateral mechanisms that were set up for mediation and conflict resolution are losing their efficacy.

For the first time in our country’s history, Qureshi said that the government has have re-oriented the thrust of the diplomatic efforts towards economic benefit and prosperity of the masses.

“Economic diplomacy is not just a buzzword, but a blueprint to leverage our diplomatic assets in the service of our development agenda,” he said, adding that Pakistan has put in place a “Strategic Engagement Plan” with the European Union and the “Strategic Economic Framework” with Turkey.

To explore untapped markets and opportunities, he said that the government has launched the “Engage Africa” initiative. Going forward, our pivot towards economic diplomacy will gather further momentum as new avenues are opened, and existing ones gain greater traction, he added.

He stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the shortcomings of the public health systems and it has upended the global economic systems and has also served as a catalyst for long-term geopolitical shifts.

He also congratulated the graduating officers and asked them to serve Pakistan and its people to the best of their ability, adding that it should be their primary focus throughout their careers.

He said that the consular services being provided by the Foreign Office here and abroad through Pakistan missions are a critical function. He said that the government of Pakistan is committed to giving due esteem to overseas Pakistanis and serving them wholeheartedly.

“Always be conscious of the importance of your work and responsibilities and the need to hone your skills as diplomats. You will be part of the first line of Pakistan’s defence. You will have to match wits with better resourced adversaries. You must rise to the challenge,” he further asked the newly passed out officers of Pakistan’s foreign services.

