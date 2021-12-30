Empowered LB institutions to help usher in new era of development: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that for the first time, empowered local bodies institutions would be established in the province which would start a new era of development at the grassroots level.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, to review the system of devolution of power through new Local Bodies Act, the CM said the provincial cabinet has already approved the new Local Bodies Act aimed at empowering the people. The new local bodies system has been finalized with consensus and this would play an important role in resolving the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

The CM said that direct election would be held for the first time, as this system would start a new era of development at the grassroots level.

Moreover, the CM als0 chaired a meeting, to review the launch of an eco-friendly urban bus project. Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khichi, chairman P&D, secretaries of Finance and Transport departments, chairman PBIT and others attended the meeting.

The CM gave in-principle approval to run 100 feeder buses in Lahore in the first phase and directed to increase the number to accommodate the rising number of daily commuters. Best transport facilities would also be introduced in DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and other cities as eco-friendly buses would also help to overcome smog, he added.

Further, talking to provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi and Chairman CM complaint cell Sargodha Division Hassan Inam Paracha, the CM discussed different matters including the construction of Bhera-Malakwal and Salam-Bhalwal-Sargodha roads along with giving district status to Bhalwal.

