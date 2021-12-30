Smuggled goods destroyed by Customs

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi here on Wednesday destroyed smuggled goods worth in millions.

The foreign dignitaries, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of law enforcement agencies, senior government officers, and representatives of the business community attended the event while Abdul Qadir Memon, Chief Collector (Enforcement-South) was the chief guest.

Memon extolled the effort of the organization in effecting the seizures and called upon the officers of the Collectorate of customs enforcement to rid society of the narcotics and remain vigilant to the ever-changing trends of smuggling.

Later, the smuggled goods including Narcotics Substances (249 Kgs.), Liquor (Whisky, Wine, Beer & Cans numbering 16732 bottles/ 742 Cans & 38000 Tins), Cigarettes (Counterfeit) (191,642 Dundas), Tobacco & Sheesha flavour (755 Kgs. & 32 Boxes), Mobile Phone (39470 Nos., Assorted Medicine/Injections (30365 Nos, 115 kg. & 4 bottles), Expired foodstuff (Not fit for human consumption) (61924.5 Kgs. & 3271 Nos.) and Misc Goods (expired chemicals, counterfeit and other banned goods) were torched and destroyed.

