ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smuggled goods destroyed by Customs

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi here on Wednesday destroyed smuggled goods worth in millions.

The foreign dignitaries, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of law enforcement agencies, senior government officers, and representatives of the business community attended the event while Abdul Qadir Memon, Chief Collector (Enforcement-South) was the chief guest.

Memon extolled the effort of the organization in effecting the seizures and called upon the officers of the Collectorate of customs enforcement to rid society of the narcotics and remain vigilant to the ever-changing trends of smuggling.

Later, the smuggled goods including Narcotics Substances (249 Kgs.), Liquor (Whisky, Wine, Beer & Cans numbering 16732 bottles/ 742 Cans & 38000 Tins), Cigarettes (Counterfeit) (191,642 Dundas), Tobacco & Sheesha flavour (755 Kgs. & 32 Boxes), Mobile Phone (39470 Nos., Assorted Medicine/Injections (30365 Nos, 115 kg. & 4 bottles), Expired foodstuff (Not fit for human consumption) (61924.5 Kgs. & 3271 Nos.) and Misc Goods (expired chemicals, counterfeit and other banned goods) were torched and destroyed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

business community smuggled goods Abdul Qadir Memon

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Smuggled goods destroyed by Customs

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories