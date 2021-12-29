Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

ISLAMABAD: On behalf of Pakistan Customs, the Pakistan Single Window Company Tuesday signed an agreement with TradeLens, a blockchain-underpinned logistics platform supported by five of the six largest ocean carriers globally, to digitize import-export documentation of the containerized cargo.

Pakistan’s international trade ecosystem is being rapidly transformed through the introduction of technology driven initiatives led by the Pakistan Single Window and the country’s authorities recognise the potential benefits of digitizing supply chains for efficiencies, enhanced transparency, and data-driven decision making.

“Our government is committed to bringing ease of doing business for the importers and exporters of Pakistan. We are making a determined effort to move away from complex, manual, paper-based documentation towards digital solutions that drives value for trade”, said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

He added, “Joining the TradeLens platform is allowing us to enhance our ecosystem in a way that all the involved stakeholders get access to a transparent and secure platform that makes processes more efficient.”

Cross-border trade: PSW inches closer to launch of information portal

Cross-border containerized supply chains are some of the largest and most complex business ecosystems in the world today. It is not uncommon for 30 independent parties, 100 people and up to 200 exchanges of information to be connected to a single shipment. With increased complexity comes increased cost. Shippers or beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) need consistent, auditable and immutable data from multiple sources to effectively manage their supply chains.

The authorization to sign the collaboration came from the PSW Governing Council chaired by Mr. Shaukat Tarin. The Chief Executive Officer of PSW Aftab Haider formally signed the agreement with Irtaza Hussain, the Regional Head of Network for TradeLens at IBM.

The PSW integration with TradeLens will help Pakistan Customs and other trade regulators to improve their operational efficiency and create value through the blockchain platform. The immutability of Blockchain-underpinned document information is important in the identification of illegal activities, as well as, improving the smooth operation of legal trade.

Marvin Erdly, Head of TradeLens at IBM commented: “The growth of the TradeLens’ network is evidence that participants from all across the supply chain ecosystem can derive significant value through digital collaboration. Pakistan now joins an increasing number of connected Customs Authorities on the TradeLens platform exploring innovative solutions to enhance global trade access and enhance process efficiencies for all involved”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021