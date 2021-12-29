Two killed as two buses collide

JAMSHORO: At least two persons were killed and 15 other sustained injured as two buses collided in Jamshoro in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro, a bus carrying Pakistan Peoples Party workers who were returning from Garhi Khuda Baksh to Karachi after attending the public meeting in connection with Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary collided with another bus going to Sehwan from Karachi at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 15 other.