All set for 16th Karachi International Book Fair

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) has revealed at a press conference that besides 136 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and, 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) from 30th Dec’21 to 3rd Jan’22 in the three halls 1, 2 & 3 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The five-day 16th Karachi International Book Fair 2021 is organized by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association. Education Minister of Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Chief Guest will inaugurate the fair on 30th December 2021. Renowned artist & writer Anwar Maqsood will be the keynote Speaker at the event.

These views were expressed by Convener 16th KIBF, Waqar Mateen Khan and Aziz Khalid, Chairman of Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association while speaking at a press conference, held at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Karachi International Book Fair has now achieved the distinction of being Pakistan’s largest consumer/ trade fair since its inception in 2005. The event brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic/ international publishers, booksellers, librarians and institutional customers on a single platform.

Publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, UAE and other countries are attending the international event. Karachi International Book Fair has become a remarkable literary event with educated and motivated visitors from all walks of life. More than 330 stands shall display books on all subjects to discerning readers including vast numbers of families, students and book lovers from all over the country.

Waqar Mateen Khan expressed his gratitude to the publishers and booksellers for their participation in the fair and the Managing Committee for their untiring efforts to make this event possible. He hoped that, this year as in the, past record breaking number of visitors shall participate in the 16th Karachi International Book Fair.

Aziz Khalid Chairman, Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association (PPBA) stressed that this edition will be remarkable and distinctive as efforts are being made to establish effective working relationships with key international book fairs leading towards an exchange of professional expertise for highlighting the importance of book fairs at national and international level.

“Fairs are not only book exhibits any more, international book fairs are very important forums not only for publishers but also for the government agencies/missions as an effective tool for diplomacy”, he elaborated. “Also underlined is the commitment to the propagation of knowledge by highlighting the values of humanism and ethics that promote tolerance, discussions and openness to others in a civilized society.”

KIBF aims to motivate the nation’s youth and students to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically and culturally flourishing future.

He reiterated: “Around 400,000 people are expected to visit the 16th KIBF. The event will be visited by book lovers, students from all groups and ages, professionals from all walks of life, academicians, writers, librarians and general public. Various book launchings and book release ceremonies will also be held for notable writers during the fair besides entertaining various contests like drawing, recitation, extempore speech, and quizzes for kids.

Karachi International Book Fair timings are 10 am to 9 pm daily from Thursday, 30 December, 2021 till Monday, 03 January, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021