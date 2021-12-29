Mixed Football Tournament: Karachi Royals lift trophy

KARACHI: Thar Foundation in collaboration with Diya Women Football Club (DWFC), concluded the 2nd All-Sindh Inter-District Mixed Football Tournament of under-16 females and under-13 males playing together for the first time.

The 7-a-side tournament was hosted in Thar Block II, with the final being played in Mirpurkhas. The 8 teams participating hailed from Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar.

Karachi Royals lifted the trophy after winning 1-0 against Khairpur Knights in the final played in Mirpurkhas and the highest goal-scorer of the tournament was awarded to Ali Shan of Karachi Royals with 11 goals in throughout the four-day tournament.

The best goalkeeper was awarded to Ibrahim Khan and the best defender was awarded to Javeria Ejaz, both from Karachi. The award for best midfielder was given to Alishba Khan from Khairpur and the best striker was awarded to Hamza Ali from Mirpurkhas.

Sabeen Shah from Thar Foundation who spearheaded the tournament said: “This is the first-time children from Thar are playing together as one team with other mixed teams from Sindh. It makes us so proud to see the spirit and love for the sport in these young souls and the progress displayed by their families in encouraging them to play”.

The final was graced by MPA Hariram Kishori Lal Sahib, Additional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ali Nawaz Bhout and Ambassador and Promoter of Technical and Vocational Education Waheeda Mahesar, as chief guests who acknowledged the efforts of Thar Foundation in creating a platform for the children to showcase their skills through their favourite sport.

