ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mixed Football Tournament: Karachi Royals lift trophy

Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Thar Foundation in collaboration with Diya Women Football Club (DWFC), concluded the 2nd All-Sindh Inter-District Mixed Football Tournament of under-16 females and under-13 males playing together for the first time.

The 7-a-side tournament was hosted in Thar Block II, with the final being played in Mirpurkhas. The 8 teams participating hailed from Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar.

Karachi Royals lifted the trophy after winning 1-0 against Khairpur Knights in the final played in Mirpurkhas and the highest goal-scorer of the tournament was awarded to Ali Shan of Karachi Royals with 11 goals in throughout the four-day tournament.

The best goalkeeper was awarded to Ibrahim Khan and the best defender was awarded to Javeria Ejaz, both from Karachi. The award for best midfielder was given to Alishba Khan from Khairpur and the best striker was awarded to Hamza Ali from Mirpurkhas.

Sabeen Shah from Thar Foundation who spearheaded the tournament said: “This is the first-time children from Thar are playing together as one team with other mixed teams from Sindh. It makes us so proud to see the spirit and love for the sport in these young souls and the progress displayed by their families in encouraging them to play”.

The final was graced by MPA Hariram Kishori Lal Sahib, Additional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ali Nawaz Bhout and Ambassador and Promoter of Technical and Vocational Education Waheeda Mahesar, as chief guests who acknowledged the efforts of Thar Foundation in creating a platform for the children to showcase their skills through their favourite sport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mixed Football Tournament Karachi Royals lift trophy Diya Women Football Club (DWFC)

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mixed Football Tournament: Karachi Royals lift trophy

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories