ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Indian banks must bolster capital and augment credit flow, says report

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

MUMBAI: Indian banks need to bolster their capital to absorb potential stress and augment credit flow when policy support is phased out, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Trends and Progress of Banking on Tuesday.

"Credit growth is muted, indicative of pandemic scarring on aggregate demand as also risk aversion of banks. Banks' asset quality may get dented, going forward," the RBI said.

Due to the pandemic, credit growth of commercial banks had been subdued in 2020/21 but non-banking finance companies filled up the space, RBI said.

However, though there was an uptick in bank credit growth in the first half of 2021/22, concerns are emerging over NBFCs' asset quality.

Indian banks get extra time to comply with revised current account rules

"Going forward, the sector may have to grapple with higher delinquency as and when policy measures unwind," the RBI said.

NBFCs also need to be better equipped and focused on cyber fraud prevention as customers' adoption of digital lending gathers pace, it added.

As the economy revives, renewed focus may need to be placed on building up adequate buffers and being vigilant of evolving risks, the report said.

During 2020/21, the total reported number of fraud cases declined while in the first half of 2021/22, private sector banks accounted for more than half the reported fraud cases.

The central bank said banks need to prioritise upgrading their IT infrastructure, improving customer services and strengthening cybersecurity.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of commercial banks declined to 6.9% as of end-September compared to 7.3% at end-March.

Banks return on assets (RoA) also improved to 0.7% at end-March compared to 0.2% a year ago, aided by stable income and a decline in expenditure.

RBI said overall the capital position of banks has improved aided by recapitalisation by the government as well as the raising of funds from the market.

"Nonetheless, incipient stress remains in the form of increased proportion of restructured advances and the possibility of higher slippages arising from sectors that were relatively more exposed to the pandemic," RBI said.

