ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.48%)
NETSOL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
TELE 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.44%)
TRG 116.40 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.28%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,510 Increased By 10 (0.22%)
BR30 18,908 Increased By 171.8 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,945 Increased By 31.1 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,258 Increased By 25.4 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher on Tuesday after the world's second-largest economy affirmed flexible policies next year to support growth, with new energy and non-ferrous metal shares leading the gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,955.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,630.11.

** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year, step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and steadily implement a management system for real estate financing, the central bank said on Monday.

** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise economic growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual.

** Dragging sentiment, however, China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown.

** New energy shares gained 2.6%, with new energy vehicles and the photovoltaic sector up 3% and 2.2%, respectively.

** Non-ferrous metal surged 2.9%, while machinery stocks gained 2%. Meanwhile, liquor makers added 1.1%.

** However, the energy subindex declined 2.1%, while construction engineering firms lost 1.2%.

** The decline tracks a drop in ferrous futures, on worries over a supply glut due to a likely recovery in production.

Shanghai Composite China stocks ended higher

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth

Inflation won’t subside anytime soon

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Telecom services: Proposed taxation to hinder IT sector’s growth

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

Pakistan Refinery Limited announces to undertake $1.2bn expansion project

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

Read more stories