ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.07%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.11%)
TRG 116.60 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.46%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
WTL 2.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,510 Increased By 9.2 (0.2%)
BR30 18,910 Increased By 173.9 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,958 Increased By 44.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,257 Increased By 24 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's money rates off highest levels in months after PBOC boosts cash injections

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's short-term money rates eased from levels around their highest in months on Tuesday after the country's central bank stepped up liquidity injection to meet higher demand for cash towards the year-end.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 200 billion yuan ($31.39 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, the biggest daily injection since late October, offseting 10 billion yuan worth of such loans expiring on the same day.

Market sentiment improved and cash conditions largely balanced after the liquidity operation, some bond traders said, adding they expected markets to smoothly tide over the year-end.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market was 2.237%, about 18 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate of 2.4156%, the loftiest level since Sept. 29.

Also the repo for the same tenor traded on Shanghai stock exchange also eased to 5.18% around midday, down from an 11-month peak of 6% hit a day earlier.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the elevated borrowing cost on the stock exchange suggested that cash tension was structural as non-bank financial institutions, which usually have to borrow from major state-owned banks as their source of funds, had to resort to the exchange market for cash at much higher prices.

Many lenders refrain from lending to peers as they have to shore up cash positions to meet various administrative requirements at year-end, including a quarterly health check by the central bank.

"I don't think cash conditions will dramatically tighten again at the year-end," said a second trader at a Chinese bank. "The PBOC's remarks last night about flexible adjustments also improved sentiment."

The central bank said at its 2022 work meeting that China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year as it seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs for businesses amid growing economic headwinds.

PBOC China's

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China's money rates off highest levels in months after PBOC boosts cash injections

Inflation won’t subside anytime soon

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Telecom services: Proposed taxation to hinder IT sector’s growth

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

Pakistan Refinery Limited announces to undertake $1.2bn expansion project

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

Read more stories