ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021
Sports

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who heads the country's cricket board, has been admitted to hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19, his brother Snehasish told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Sourav has got COVID but he is feeling fine," Snehasish said by telephone, adding that the positive result came on Monday night.

One of India's most successful captains, the 49-year-old underwent an angioplasty at the start of the year after complaining of chest discomfort.

India reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths rising by 293.

About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.

Sourav Ganguly

