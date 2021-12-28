ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

AFP 28 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars.

China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month.

On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said. "The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".

Tiangong -- meaning "heavenly palace" -- is the latest achievement in China's drive to become a major space power, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the Moon.

Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be fully operational by 2022.

Chinese social media users blasted Musk and his companies over the incident, with one hashtag racking up 87 million views by Tuesday morning.

"How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China's space station," one user commented.

"Prepare to boycott Tesla," said another, in a nod to a common response in China to foreign brands perceived to be acting contrary to Beijing's national interests.

Some speculated that Washington would have imposed sanctions if the roles were reversed.

"Why don't we just do what they do?" one wrote.

California-based SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Musk is widely admired in China, the reputation of Tesla -- which sells tens of thousands of vehicles in the country each month -- has faltered this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data storage concerns.

But Tesla is still hugely popular and sells around one out of every four of its cars in the country, as well as building a rare wholly-owned factory in Shanghai.

Elon Musk Chinese web SpaceX's Starlink satellites

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

More showers expected today

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

Read more stories