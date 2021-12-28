KP CM pays surprise visit to city, public offices

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to different areas of Peshawar city and public offices. The Chief Minister visited Tehsil City Office without any security protocol where he inspected different offices including Service Delivery Centre, Registrar office, Tehsildar office etc.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also met with visitors, interacted with them and got information about their issues associated with Tehsil office. Mahmood Khan while expressing his dissatisfaction on Service Delivery and cleanliness situation in the Tehsil Office sought a report from deputy commissioner in this regard.

On the complaints of the visitors regarding unnecessary delay in the issuance of mutation, and registry of land, the Chief Minister ordered immediate suspension of two concerned Patwaris, and directed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to conduct inquiry against the concerned registrar and submit report accordingly.

On the demand of visitors, Mahmood Khan issued directives to the concerned quarters for opening branches of Khyber Bank in all the Service Delivery Centres across the province with the aim to facilitate the visitors with regard to deposit the fees for land transfer etc.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to convene a special meeting of Revenue department, district administration and other relevant entities under his chair to resolve all issues related to mutation, registry and transfer of land etc once for all, and to improve the overall working of Tehsil office and Service Delivery Centre up to the expectation of the general public.

He strictly directed the staff of the Service Delivery Centre to ensure the provision of all the services within the stipulated time frame and warned them of strict action otherwise. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also paid a surprise visit to Khan Razzaq Shaheed Police Station, checked records of the Police Station and inspected various portions of the Police Station including lock up and SHO office etc. Expressing dissatisfaction on poor condition of sanitation, Mahmood Khan sought detailed report from Chief Capital City Police on poor situation and dilapidated condition of the Police Station in three-day time.

Mahmood Khan also visited Khyber Bazar, Qissa Khwani Bazar, Chowk Yadgaar and other areas of the city. He expressed dissatisfaction on the overall condition of sanitation in those areas and sought a report from Secretary Local Government on the issue.

