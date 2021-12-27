Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Newly-elected senator Shaukat Tarin has taken oath as the finance minister of Pakistan during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin. The ceremony was attended by the federal and provincial ministers, including State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior government officers.

Back in October, the federal government appointed Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

Tarin swears in as senator

Days ago, Tarin took oath as senator. The senator signed the roll of members as required by the rules.

Last week, Tarin won the senate seat from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) last by securing 87 votes. Awami National Party’s (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Zahir Shah, and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Mohammad Saeed were the other candidates in the race for the Senate seat.

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

The seat was vacated by Muhammad Ayub Afridi, who resigned from the upper house of parliament in November.