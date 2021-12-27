ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
JSCL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.14%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.68%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.55%)
PAEL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 33.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.26%)
TRG 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-4.45%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.15%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Decreased By -27 (-0.6%)
BR30 18,789 Decreased By -264.9 (-1.39%)
KSE100 43,920 Decreased By -198.4 (-0.45%)
KSE30 17,265 Decreased By -88.2 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

BR Web Desk Updated 27 Dec 2021

Newly-elected senator Shaukat Tarin has taken oath as the finance minister of Pakistan during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin. The ceremony was attended by the federal and provincial ministers, including State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior government officers.

Back in October, the federal government appointed Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

Tarin swears in as senator

Days ago, Tarin took oath as senator. The senator signed the roll of members as required by the rules.

Last week, Tarin won the senate seat from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) last by securing 87 votes. Awami National Party’s (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Zahir Shah, and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Mohammad Saeed were the other candidates in the race for the Senate seat.

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

The seat was vacated by Muhammad Ayub Afridi, who resigned from the upper house of parliament in November.

Pakistan Arif Alvi Shaukat Tarin

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Read more stories