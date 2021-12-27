ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.36%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,530 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,996 Decreased By -58 (-0.3%)
KSE100 44,064 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,340 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Palm snaps four days of gains as traders take profit

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm futures fell on Monday as investors booked profit after the contract notched its biggest gain in four-and-a-half months in the previous session and as cargo surveyor data showing lower exports weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 0.8% to 4,612 ringgit ($1,102.29) by the midday break. It jumped 3.8% on Friday, logging its biggest gain since Aug. 11 and fourth straight session of gain.

"Profit-taking interest after last Friday's surge is likely to drag palm," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 fell 2.6% to 1,306,408 tonnes from 1,340,778 tonnes shipped during the same period a month before, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

Dalian's soyoil contract for May delivery rose 1.87%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.94%. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for May delivery were up 0.61%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,676 ringgit per tonne, and rise into 4,751-4,812 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

