JAKARTA: Top palm oil exporter Indonesia set the January crude palm oil reference price at $1,307.76 per tonne, down from $1,365.99 per tonne in December, Musdhalifah Machmud, a deputy minister at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic told Reuters on Monday.

Based on the January price, export tax and levy for CPO will remain unchanged at the top bracket of $200 per tonne and $175 per tonne, respectively.