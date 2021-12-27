Rashid offers air ticket and visa to Nawaz

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere and held previous governments responsible for inflation.

Speaking at a presser at a local hotel here on Sunday, the Interior Minister rubbished the talk that Imran Khan was quitting. He said Imran was not going anywhere.

He offered PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that he would buy him the ticket and issue visa in 24 hours if he intended to return. He was of the view that Nawaz was hale and hearty. He is only staging a drama, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is neither sick nor he has consulted any doctor for his treatment in London.