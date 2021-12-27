UK police arrest armed man on grounds of Queen’s home

LONDON: British police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas, with what was reported to be a crossbow. “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police,” the local force said in a statement late on Saturday, adding that the 19-year-old man was found at 08:30 GMT on Christmas Day.

The Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day at the castle, west of London. The man was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. The Sunday Mirror newspaper said CCTV operators spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a crossbow, while the Mail on Sunday said the man used a rope ladder to scale a fence.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings,” said police.