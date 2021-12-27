PSP chief hits out at Sindh govt at protest rally

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said his party will stage a protest demonstration against the Sindh government in front of the Chief Minister House on January 2, 2022.

Addressing a protest rally held at Hassan Square against the new Local Government Amendment Act 2021, Kamal said that PSP will continue to challenge what he called ‘tyrant rulers’. “It has been decided that either the rights will taken for the oppressed people, or death will be embraced,” he said.

Kamal said we are loyal to the state, and we will protect the integrity of Pakistan to the last breath. The voice of the oppressed is not being heard by the arrogant Chief Minister of Sindh, he said, adding he will see a storm of protesters outside the CM House on January 2 next. He said we will let the authorities concerned know about the accurate census figure of Karachi, the megacity and revenue engine of Pakistan.

He levelled corruption charges on ‘Oxford-educated Bilawal Zardari’.

PSP chief demanded that the authority of water management, roads, public transport, hospitals and educational institutions be given to the local government representatives.

From Kashmore, Thar, Larkana, Hyderabad to Karachi people are united under the PSP flag.

This is our fifth protest against the provincial government. We are the guardians of Pakistan. Give us our authority, and stop my children from committing suicides, he said.

