Mohsin wins Peshawar-Mardan Quaid Day Cycle Race

PESHAWAR: Mohsin Khan of Peshawar claimed the trophy of the 63 kilometre Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling Race that paddled off from Ring Road Peshawar and culminated at Sports Complex Mardan with his clock time one hour, 30 minutes and 33sec.

President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah was the chief guest who formally flag-off the race in Peshawar while Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Arif graced the occasion as chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony.

Mohsin Khan of Peshawar clocked 1:30:31sec by covering the distance of 63km taking first position, promising cyclists Umar Farooq of Mardan with his clock time 1:30:33sec at second and Sana Ullah, also from Mardan, took third position respectively with his clock time 1:30:35 sec.

Yousaf Khan of Peshawar took fourth position by recording a clock time 1:30: 37sec and Sajid Ali Khan, also from Peshawar, clocked 1:30:39sec Shafiq of Malakand got sixth position with his clock time 1:31:01sec.

There was a slight difference between the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions holders as they were nick-to-nix in the last three kilometres run-up. The cyclists on the way from Peshawar to Mardan went through strong wind and little downpour but reached the destination without any untoward incident and slippery roads.

International cyclists Murad Ali, Organising Secretaries Sarmad Shabab and Rashid Iqbal and President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad were the time keepers and road judges and monitored each and every cyclist from Peshawar to Mardan. Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Arif was the chief guest at the closing ceremony who gave away the prizes to the top six position holders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021