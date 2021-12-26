Kashmiris celebrate Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary

MIRPUR (AJK): People across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday celebrated 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam held in all ten districts as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis – Muzaffarabad and divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programmes to celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The Quaid’s birthday cakes were cut in these ceremony to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing “Happy birthday to Quaid-e-Azam” to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements – which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In Mirpur major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Zobia School of Special Children headed by illustrious social activist Khawaja Zaffar Iqbal with due solemnity and reverence coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of the great founder of Pakistan on Jammu & Kashmir through bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including the Zobia School Chief Kh Zaffar Iqbal and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented life-long services for the Muslims of the sub-continent through emerging a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.