ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Christmas celebrated with religious fervour, zeal in KP

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Likewise other parts of the country, Christian community in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday celebrated Christmas with religious fervor and zeal. Amid tight security arrangements, special services were held in all major Churches in provincial capital Peshawar where members of Christian community, including man, female, aged and children gathered in a large number.

The Christian community across KP, just like other parts of the country, celebrated the holy festival of Christmas with religious fervor to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, Hazrat Isa (AS).

In the provincial capital Peshawar, the festivity began late Friday’s night and started prayers at the churches as the corona virus situation has improved in the country, which has gained impetus on Saturday, highlighting wishes of peace for the world in their prayers. Christmas is an auspicious occasion to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity, say Christians during a gathering in Peshawar.

Religious leaders and Christians said, “The day reminds us of the values that Jesus Christ observed in his own life. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion. Christmas is an auspicious occasion to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity”.

“We, as Muslims, deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty. The Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had, right from the first day of the creation of Pakistan, unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin,” they said.

Similarly, the Constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed, he said, adding that the government was committed to providing equal opportunities to all Pakistanis including minorities. Special cake cutting ceremonies have been planned at different government ministries and private organizations. Security has been increased to avoid any eventuality on the holy festival.

Residential areas with a large number of Christian residents had been decorated with lights, balloons and other decorative items. All major churches, including the All Saints Church, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Cathedral Church and Saint Michael Catholic Church were decorated with colorful lights on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Christian community coronavirus situation Christmas celebrations

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Christmas celebrated with religious fervour, zeal in KP

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories