Ten killed in Iran road crash

TEHRAN: Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus transporting workers in southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said.

The accident occurred at around 7:15 am (0345 GMT) on the road between the cities of Ahvaz and Khorramshahr, Khuzestan’s traffic police chief Reza Dolatchahi said.

At least 13 other people were injured, IRNA said, citing a Khuzestan emergency services spokesperson.